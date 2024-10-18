Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$1,213,562.97. In other news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$817,380.54. Also, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$1,213,562.97. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,058 shares of company stock worth $2,307,317. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.63. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$35.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

