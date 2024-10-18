Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,737.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.