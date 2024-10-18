JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 5.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,154,104. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

