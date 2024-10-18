Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $183.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

ICU Medical stock opened at $180.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.54. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $188.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,691.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 58.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $455,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 83.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

