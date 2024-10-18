JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $30.29 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $462,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,612,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,987,665.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $462,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,612,242 shares in the company, valued at $203,987,665.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,097. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

