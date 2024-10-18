John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

