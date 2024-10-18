Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of JCI opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,782. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

