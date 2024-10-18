Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,997,782. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

