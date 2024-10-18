Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.43 and last traded at $113.34. 88,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 325,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $966.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $1.7916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 839.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 85,828 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,343,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth $19,063,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

