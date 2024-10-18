JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Trading 3.4% Higher – What’s Next?

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €41.80 ($45.43) and last traded at €41.50 ($45.11). Approximately 12,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.15 ($43.64).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.87. The stock has a market cap of $618.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

