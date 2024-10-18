Joule Financial LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,231. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

