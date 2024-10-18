Joule Financial LLC Purchases 57,786 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 20.2% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $55,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 959,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,212. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

