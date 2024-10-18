Joule Financial LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,312,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,957,137. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

