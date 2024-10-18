Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Jumia Technologies Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 393.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $931,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
