Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $4.92 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 393.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $931,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

