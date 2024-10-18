Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Lifted to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

JTKWY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Shares of OTC JTKWY opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

