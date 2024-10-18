Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Rating Increased to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Shares of JTKWY opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

