Kaspa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $63.84 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $63.84 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.00249197 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,954,934,649 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,950,792,335.803432. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.12588079 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $100,898,754.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

