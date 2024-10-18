KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,641,844 shares during the quarter. KE comprises 5.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 2,662.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in KE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEKE. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

KE Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KE



KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

