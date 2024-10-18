Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives $76.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Kemper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMPR

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.98%.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 114.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.