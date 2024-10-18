Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $65.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 158.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Kemper by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

