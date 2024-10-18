Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KROS opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 23,945.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

