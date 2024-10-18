KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 2,433,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,324,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

