Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 18881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $816.94 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 154.59% and a net margin of 14.50%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.