Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on November 15th

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 92.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

