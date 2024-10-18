Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.220 EPS.
Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE KMI opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
