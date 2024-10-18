Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNTK. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNTK

Kinetik Price Performance

Kinetik stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.91. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 551.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 244,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 206,999 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 2,030.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.