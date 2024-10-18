Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Klaviyo traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 51406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

KVYO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.87.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Klaviyo

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $573,670.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,094.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $573,670.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,094.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan acquired 9,485 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,688.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,688.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 871,477 shares of company stock valued at $27,610,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,762,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Klaviyo by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,902 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth $23,510,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 291.3% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 53.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 390,849 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a PE ratio of -26.50.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.