Knowles (NYSE:KN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Craig Hallum

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,051.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $193,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,907,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,748 shares of company stock valued at $530,948. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Knowles by 43.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 746,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Knowles by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 529,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 44,566 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

