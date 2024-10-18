Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Komodo has a market cap of $34.58 million and $611,058.36 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,523,363 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

