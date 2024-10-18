Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,247 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.9% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $201.21 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

