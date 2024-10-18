Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 71.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 72,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GEHC stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

