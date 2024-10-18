Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,249 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 33.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Infosys by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

