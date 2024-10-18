Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,365,912 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,365,912 shares during the quarter. JOYY makes up about 1.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of JOYY worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of YY stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.24. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $565.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.