Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 63,755 Shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,755 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 126,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 393,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 158,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KEMX stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.85. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

