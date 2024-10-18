KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.95. Approximately 31,816,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 21,835,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2,563.1% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

