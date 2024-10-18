L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Raised by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $248.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.55 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

