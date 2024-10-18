L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

L3Harris Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $248.28 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $169.55 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

