Ladder Capital (LADR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LADR remained flat at $11.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,808. The company has a current ratio of 76.87, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Insider Transactions at Ladder Capital

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 598,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,162.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 598,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,162.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,153.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,133,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

