Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Major Shareholder Sells $81,600.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 20,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,198,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bernhard Bruscha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 25,000 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $104,250.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $136,641.60.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $96,753.96.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of LTRX opened at $4.14 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $155.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LTRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 30.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 152,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 159,671 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 17.6% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 131,476 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

