Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Winmark comprises 2.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.30% of Winmark worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 197.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Winmark by 116.8% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Winmark by 673.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,759.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,546.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Up 0.3 %

WINA traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,346. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $330.25 and a one year high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.50.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $8.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $33.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

