Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 35,030 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 164.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 205.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Insperity by 264.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 48,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,648. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $119.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSP

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.