LayerZero (ZRO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $60.84 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for $3.76 or 0.00005585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $414.12 million and $60.84 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LayerZero

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.91828354 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $64,830,301.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

