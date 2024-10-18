Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage on Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

STOK has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

STOK stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $691.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

