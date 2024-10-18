Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Outlook for TNDM Q3 Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,174,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,595,000 after purchasing an additional 677,036 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

