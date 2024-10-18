Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of JAZZ FY2024 Earnings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $15.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.88. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.03 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.88 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $114.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.82.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,631,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $106,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after buying an additional 84,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,703,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

