Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of RLMD Q3 Earnings

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $150,619.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,603 shares in the company, valued at $811,924.13. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Maged Shenouda acquired 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $71,154.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,588.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 55,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $150,619.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,603 shares in the company, valued at $811,924.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $429,655. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 153.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

