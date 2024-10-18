Leerink Partnrs Has Strong Forecast for WBA Q1 Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 198,891 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 803,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 296,135 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 112,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.