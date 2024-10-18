Leerink Partnrs Lowers Earnings Estimates for Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inari Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Get Our Latest Report on NARI

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -106.02 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,143,567.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,143,567.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 643,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,230. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,324,000 after purchasing an additional 786,691 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 353.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after buying an additional 786,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after buying an additional 561,562 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,219.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after buying an additional 364,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 472,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 258,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.