Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $15.07. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 29,234 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.3567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

