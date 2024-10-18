Leverty Financial Group LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Exact Sciences makes up about 0.1% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

